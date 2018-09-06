Evolution Petroleum (NYSE: EPM) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Evolution Petroleum's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Evolution Petroleum analysts model for earnings of 13 cents per share on sales of $11.42 million.

The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 160 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 29.24 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.08 0.06 0.07 EPS Actual 0.09 0.12 0.06 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.85 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Evolution Petroleum stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Evolution Petroleum is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com/