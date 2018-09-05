On Thursday, Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Navistar International management projections, analysts predict EPS of 89 cents on revenue of $2.65 billion.

Navistar International reported per-share earnings of 37 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.21 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 140.54 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 19.75 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Navistar International's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.33 -0.24 0.62 0.28 EPS Actual 0.55 -0.27 1.36 0.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Navistar International stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Navistar International's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/zoaq673f