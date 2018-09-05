Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Malibu Boats earnings will be near 59 cents per share on sales of $122.66 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Malibu Boats reported EPS of 43 cents on sales of $75.1 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 37.21 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 63.32 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.7 0.56 0.32 0.41 EPS Actual 0.89 0.53 0.42 0.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 77.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Malibu Boats. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Malibu Boats's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.malibuboats.com/investor-relations/default.aspx