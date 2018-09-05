On Thursday, G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see G-III Apparel Group reporting earnings of 3 cents per share on sales of $590.11 million.

In the same quarter last year, G-III Apparel Group reported an earnings loss of 15 cents per share on revenue of $538 million. Revenue would be have grown 9.68 percent from the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.06 0.17 1.53 -0.26 EPS Actual 0.22 0.26 1.67 -0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on G-III Apparel Group stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

G-III Apparel Group's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.businesswire.com/error_redirect_message.html