Fuelcell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Fuelcell Energy's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Fuelcell Energy analysts modeled for a loss of 19 cents per share on sales of $11.32 million.

In the same quarter last year, Fuelcell Energy reported a loss per share of 31 cents on sales of $10.35 million. Sales would be up 9.29 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Fuelcell Energy's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.18 -0.2 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.16 -0.17 -0.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.75 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Fuelcell Energy stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Fuelcell Energy's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.