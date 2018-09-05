SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering SeaChange International have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 12 cents on revenue of $14.17 million.

In the same quarter last year, SeaChange International posted a loss of 3 cents on sales of $17.22 million. Revenue would have fallen 17.74 percent from the same quarter last year. SeaChange International's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.13 0.08 0.01 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.11 0.1 0.09 -0.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.8 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with SeaChange International. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

SeaChange International is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.schange.com/