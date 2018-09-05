Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Guidewire Software will report earnings of 76 cents per share on revenue of $238.86 million.

Guidewire Software reported EPS of 59 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $181.1 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 28.81 percent. Sales would be have grown 31.89 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.19 -0.14 0.39 EPS Actual 0.05 0.33 -0.06 0.59

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.59 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Guidewire Software stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Guidewire Software's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.guidewire.com/