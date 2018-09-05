Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Descartes Systems Group reporting earnings of 10 cents per share on sales of $67.57 million.

Revenue would be have grown 17.94 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.1 0.1 0.1 EPS Actual 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.71 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Descartes Systems Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Descartes Systems Group's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations