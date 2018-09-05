Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Cloudera EPS will likely be near a loss of 15 cents while revenue will be around $107.71 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Cloudera reported EPS loss of 17 cents on revenue of $89.82 million. Sales would be have grown 19.91 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.22 -0.24 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.1 -0.17 -0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Cloudera stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cloudera is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investors.cloudera.com/events/Events/default.aspx