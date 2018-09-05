Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q2 Earnings Preview For Cloudera
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 05, 2018 7:48am   Comments
Share:
Related CLDR
Earnings Scheduled For September 5, 2018
The Week Ahead: Mr. Dorsey Goes To Washington, Employment And Wage Data On Tap
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Cloudera EPS will likely be near a loss of 15 cents while revenue will be around $107.71 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Cloudera reported EPS loss of 17 cents on revenue of $89.82 million. Sales would be have grown 19.91 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.22 -0.24 -0.25
EPS Actual -0.17 -0.1 -0.17 -0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Cloudera stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cloudera is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investors.cloudera.com/events/Events/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (CLDR)

Earnings Scheduled For September 5, 2018
The Week Ahead: Mr. Dorsey Goes To Washington, Employment And Wage Data On Tap
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cigna, VMware, WWE And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Guidewire Software's Q4 Earnings Preview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Citi, Schlumberger, Sprouts Farmers Market And More