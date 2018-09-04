HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

HD Supply Holdings EPS will likely be near 96 cents while revenue will be around $1.58 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, HD Supply Holdings posted a profit of 64 cents on sales of $1.35 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 50 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 16.86 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.44 0.76 0.64 EPS Actual 0.7 0.49 0.8 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.21 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate HD Supply Holdings stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

HD Supply is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/w6bfj68h