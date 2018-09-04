HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for HealthEquity's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

HealthEquity EPS is expected to be around 28 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $69.82 million.

In the same quarter last year, HealthEquity reported earnings per share of 21 cents on revenue of $56.87 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 33.33 percent. Sales would be up 22.75 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.09 0.13 0.14 EPS Actual 0.31 0.11 0.17 0.21

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 126.41 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on HealthEquity stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. HealthEquity's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.healthequity.com/events-and-presentations