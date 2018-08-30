Yext (NYSE: YEXT) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Aug. 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Yext reporting a loss of 11 cents per share on revenue of $53.75 million.

In the same quarter last year, Yext reported a loss per share of 13 cents on revenue of $40.76 million. Revenue would be up 31.84 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.12 -0.13 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.1 -0.12 -0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 108.5 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Yext stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.