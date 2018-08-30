Market Overview

Nutanix's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 30, 2018 7:50am   Comments
Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Nutanix's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 21 cents and sales around $300.29 million.

In the same quarter last year, Nutanix posted an EPS loss of 33 cents on sales of $226.1 million. Sales would be up 32.81 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.2 -0.26 -0.38
EPS Actual -0.21 -0.14 -0.16 -0.33

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 175.36 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Nutanix stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Nutanix's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.nutanix.com/company/events/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

