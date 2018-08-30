Market Overview

Lululemon Athletica's Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 30, 2018 7:36am   Comments
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday, Aug. 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Lululemon Athletica analysts model for earnings of 49 cents per share on sales of $667.94 million.

Lululemon Athletica EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 39 cents. Sales were $581 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 25.64 percent. Sales would be up 14.95 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.46 1.27 0.52 0.35
EPS Actual 0.55 1.33 0.56 0.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 130.67 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Lululemon Athletica stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lululemon Athletica is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/lululemon20180830.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

