Cooper (NYSE: COO) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Cooper management projections, analysts predict EPS of $3.07 on revenue of $652.86 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cooper reported earnings per share of $2.64 on revenue of $556 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 16.29 percent. Revenue would be have grown 17.42 percent from the same quarter last year. Cooper's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.84 2.51 2.65 2.57 EPS Actual 2.86 2.79 2.65 2.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.26 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Cooper stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cooper's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.coopercos.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations