On Thursday, Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Ambarella's EPS to be near 13 cents on sales of $62.14 million.

Ambarella EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 48 cents. Revenue was $71.63 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 72.92 percent. Revenue would be down 13.25 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.37 0.67 0.44 EPS Actual 0.13 0.45 0.75 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Ambarella have declined 26.88 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts' have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Ambarella stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ambarella's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/kfeoxfy8