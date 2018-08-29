Dollar General (NYSE: DG) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.49 and sales around $6.37 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 35.45 percent. Revenue would be up 9.3 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.4 1.48 0.94 1.1 EPS Actual 1.36 1.48 0.98 1.1

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 37.56 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Dollar General. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Dollar General's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/b6no86f2