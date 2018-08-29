Market Overview

Campbell Soup's Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 29, 2018 2:55pm   Comments
Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 24 cents and sales around $2.24 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Campbell Soup announced EPS of 52 cents on revenue of $1.66 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 53.85 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 34.62 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.61 0.82 0.97 0.55
EPS Actual 0.7 1 0.92 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.51 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Campbell Soup stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

