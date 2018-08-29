Market Overview

Semtech's Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 29, 2018 7:44am   Comments
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Semtech's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Semtech earnings will be near 54 cents per share on sales of $161.22 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Semtech posted EPS of 48 cents on sales of $156.3 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 12.5 percent. Revenue would be have grown 3.15 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.46 0.41 0.5 0.46
EPS Actual 0.47 0.42 0.54 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Semtech are up 33.24 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Semtech stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Semtech's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/yasdqj3t

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

