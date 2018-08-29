Market Overview

Mesoblast's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 29, 2018 7:43am   Comments
Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Mesoblast's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Mesoblast will report a loss of 23 cents per share on revenue of $2.89 million.

In the same quarter last year, Mesoblast announced an EPS loss of 6 cents on revenue of $566,000. Revenue would be up 410.6 percent from the year-ago period. Mesoblast's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.21 -0.25 -0.23
EPS Actual -0.045 -0.02 -0.02 -0.06

Stock Performance

Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Mesoblast stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

