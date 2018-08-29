Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

At Home Group Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 29, 2018 7:41am   Comments
Share:
Related HOME
Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2018
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Wednesday, At Home Group Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: HOME) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect At Home Group earnings of 33 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $286.64 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, At Home Group announced EPS of 18 cents on revenue of $232.06 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 83.33 percent. Revenue would be have grown 23.52 percent from the same quarter last year. At Home Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.27 0.35 0.04 0.17
EPS Actual 0.31 0.5 0.07 0.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 67.77 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on At Home Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

At Home Group Inc. Common Stock's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/home18082918zOg4n5.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (HOME)

Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on HOME
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Preview Of Greif's Q3 Earnings