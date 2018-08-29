On Wednesday, Greif (NYSE: GEF) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's Q3 release.

Earnings and Revenue

Greif EPS is expected to be around $1.08, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.04 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Greif reported earnings per share of 85 cents on sales of $961.8 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 27.06 percent. Sales would be up 8.13 percent from the year-ago period. Greif's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.66 0.89 0.85 EPS Actual 0.76 0.49 0.98 0.85

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Greif have declined 4.41 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Greif stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.