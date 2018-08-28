Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Movado Group's EPS to be near 45 cents on sales of $137.5 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 4.65 percent. Sales would be have grown 6.77 percent from the same quarter last year. Movado Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.26 0.85 0.23 EPS Actual 0.37 0.52 1.04 0.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 101.48 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Movado Group. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Movado Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: www.movadogroup.com