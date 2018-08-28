Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Chico's FAS modeled for quarterly EPS of 12 cents on revenue of $540.96 million.

In the same quarter last year, Chico's FAS reported earnings per share of 18 cents on revenue of $578.28 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 33.33 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would have fallen 6.50 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.09 0.13 0.21 EPS Actual 0.23 0.14 0.17 0.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.92 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Chico's FAS stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Chico's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://chicosfas.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx