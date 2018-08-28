Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview: Prospect Capital
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 28, 2018 8:14am   Comments
Share:
Related PSEC
Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2018
Benzinga's Insider Buys Of The Week: Home Depot, Tiffany And More
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Tuesday, Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Prospect Capital EPS will likely be near 20 cents while revenue will be around $162.36 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Prospect Capital reported EPS of 19 cents on revenue of $166.7 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 5.26 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 2.6 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Prospect Capital's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.18 0.18 0.19 0.21
EPS Actual 0.19 0.2 0.18 0.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.7 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Prospect Capital stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (PSEC)

Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PSEC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regulatory Roadblock For Akcea-Ionis, Affimed's Alliance, FDA Nod For Tetraphase's Antibiotic