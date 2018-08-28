On Tuesday, Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Prospect Capital EPS will likely be near 20 cents while revenue will be around $162.36 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Prospect Capital reported EPS of 19 cents on revenue of $166.7 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 5.26 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 2.6 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Prospect Capital's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.18 0.19 0.21 EPS Actual 0.19 0.2 0.18 0.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.7 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Prospect Capital stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.