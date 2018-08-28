On Tuesday, Aug. 28, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report earnings of 37 cents per share on revenue of $7.68 billion.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported EPS of 30 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $8.21 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 23.33 percent. Revenue would have fallen 6.44 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.22 0.28 0.26 EPS Actual 0.34 0.34 0.31 0.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.