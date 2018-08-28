Market Overview

Box's Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 28, 2018 7:59am   Comments
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Tuesday, Box (NYSE: BOX) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Box have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 6 cents on revenue of $146.54 million.

Box reported a loss of 11 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $122.94 million. Revenue would be up 19.20 percent on a year-over-year basis. Box's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.08 -0.13 -0.13
EPS Actual -0.07 -0.06 -0.13 -0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Box stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Box's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.boxinvestorrelations.com/home/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

