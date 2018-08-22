Toro (NYSE: TTC) will be releasing its next round of earnings Thursday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Toro reporting earnings of 66 cents per share on revenue of $660.87 million.

In the same quarter last year, Toro reported EPS of 61 cents on revenue of $627.94 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 8.2 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 5.24 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.21 0.44 0.29 0.57 EPS Actual 1.2 0.48 0.31 0.61

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.91 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Toro stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Toro's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.thetorocompany.com/