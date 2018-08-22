On Thursday, Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Sanderson Farms management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $886 million.

In the same quarter last year, Sanderson Farms reported earnings per share of $5.09 on revenue of $931.9 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 65.03 percent. Revenue would be down 4.93 percent from the year-ago period. Sanderson Farms's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.2 1.2 3.5 4.49 EPS Actual 1.84 0.6 3.2 5.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Sanderson Farms have declined 25.94 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Sanderson Farms stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Sanderson Farms's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://sandersonfarms.com/