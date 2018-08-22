On Thursday, Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Hormel Foods analysts model for earnings of 39 cents per share on sales of $2.38 billion.

Hormel Foods reported a per-share profit of 34 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.21 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 14.71 percent. Revenue would be up 7.84 percent from the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.43 0.4 0.37 EPS Actual 0.44 0.44 0.41 0.34

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 12.82 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Hormel Foods. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Hormel Foods is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investor.hormelfoods.com/events-and-presentations