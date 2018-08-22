1-800 Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at 1-800 Flowers Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting 1-800 Flowers.com's loss per share to be near 12 cents on sales of $227.44 million.

In the same quarter last year, 1-800 Flowers.com reported an EPS loss of 11 cents on revenue of $239.52 million. Revenue would be down 5.05 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.12 0.88 -0.21 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.13 0.88 -0.2 -0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.5 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on 1-800 Flowers.com stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

1-800 Flowers.com's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.1800flowers.com/