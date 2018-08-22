On Thursday, Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE: CM) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank earnings of $2.23 per share. Revenue will likely be around $3.4 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Canadian Imperial Bank reported earnings per share of $2.22 on revenue of $3.28 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 0.45 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 3.56 percent from the same quarter last year. Canadian Imperial Bank's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.23 2.27 2.04 2.09 EPS Actual 2.3 2.51 2.19 2.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.71 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Canadian Imperial Bank stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Canadian Imperial Bank's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.html