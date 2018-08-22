On Wednesday, Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Raven Industries is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Raven Industries will report earnings of 30 cents per share on revenue of $98.94 million.

Raven Industries EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 23 cents. Revenue was $86.6 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 30.43 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 14.24 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.27 0.23 EPS Actual 0.5 0.24 0.33 0.23

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.39 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Raven Industries stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.