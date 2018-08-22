Q2 Earnings Outlook For QAD
On Wednesday, QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on QAD management projections, analysts predict EPS of 7 cents on revenue of $82.39 million.
In the same quarter last year, QAD announced an EPS loss of 6 cents on revenue of $75.9 million. Revenue would be up 8.47 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.12
|0.08
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|-0.28
|-0.01
|-0.06
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 69.77 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on QAD stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.
Conference Call
QAD's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.qad.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=70762&p=irol-irhome