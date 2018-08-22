On Wednesday, QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on QAD management projections, analysts predict EPS of 7 cents on revenue of $82.39 million.

In the same quarter last year, QAD announced an EPS loss of 6 cents on revenue of $75.9 million. Revenue would be up 8.47 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.12 0.08 0.02 EPS Actual 0.07 -0.28 -0.01 -0.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 69.77 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on QAD stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

QAD's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.qad.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=70762&p=irol-irhome