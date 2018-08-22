On Wednesday, Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Lantronix management projections, analysts predict EPS of 1 cent on revenue of $11.3 million.

In the same quarter last year, Lantronix announced EPS of 2 cents on revenue of $11.04 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 50 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 2.32 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.01 -0.01 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.04 0.04 0.02 0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 102.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Lantronix stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lantronix's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.lantronix.com/