Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RBC Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 21, 2018 3:07pm   Comments
Share:
Related RY
Earnings Scheduled For May 24, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2018
Jane's July Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts (Seeking Alpha)

RBC (NYSE: RY) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Aug. 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect RBC's EPS to be near $1.60 on sales of $8.32 billion.

In the same quarter last year, RBC reported earnings per share of $1.51 on sales of $7.99 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 5.96 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 4.14 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.61 1.6 1.46 1.45
EPS Actual 1.61 1.63 1.47 1.51

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 7.62 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on RBC stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

RBC's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/events-presentations.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (RY)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Apple Services Revenue: Not All Fun And Games

Lowe's Companies Q2 Earnings Preview