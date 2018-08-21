RBC Q3 Earnings Outlook
RBC (NYSE: RY) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Aug. 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect RBC's EPS to be near $1.60 on sales of $8.32 billion.
In the same quarter last year, RBC reported earnings per share of $1.51 on sales of $7.99 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 5.96 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 4.14 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.61
|1.6
|1.46
|1.45
|EPS Actual
|1.61
|1.63
|1.47
|1.51
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 7.62 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on RBC stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
RBC's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/events-presentations.html