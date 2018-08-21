RBC (NYSE: RY) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Aug. 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect RBC's EPS to be near $1.60 on sales of $8.32 billion.

In the same quarter last year, RBC reported earnings per share of $1.51 on sales of $7.99 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 5.96 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 4.14 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.61 1.6 1.46 1.45 EPS Actual 1.61 1.63 1.47 1.51

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 7.62 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on RBC stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

RBC's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/events-presentations.html