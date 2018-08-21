Momo Inc. - American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: MOMO) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Momo's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Momo management projections, analysts predict EPS of 61 cents on revenue of $480.61 million.

Momo earnings in the same period a year ago was 35 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $312.22 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 74.29 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be have grown 53.93 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.5 0.46 0.38 0.31 EPS Actual 0.69 0.53 0.45 0.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Momo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Momo is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.immomo.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=253834&p=irol-irhome