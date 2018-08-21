Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Lowe's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Lowe's Companies's EPS to be near $2.02 on sales of $20.81 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Lowe's Companies posted a profit of $1.57 on sales of $19.5 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 28.66 percent. Revenue would be up 6.75 percent from the year-ago period. Lowe's Companies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.25 0.32 1.02 1.62 EPS Actual 1.19 0.74 1.05 1.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.4 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Lowe's Companies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lowe's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.lowes.com/