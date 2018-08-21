Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lowe's Companies Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 21, 2018 3:02pm   Comments
Share:
Related LOW
The Week Ahead: Alibaba, More Retail Earnings Take Center Stage
Upcoming Earnings: Target To Report Q2 Results Wednesday Morning
Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 48: The Best Way To Overcome Your Biggest Investing Problem (Seeking Alpha)

Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Lowe's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Lowe's Companies's EPS to be near $2.02 on sales of $20.81 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Lowe's Companies posted a profit of $1.57 on sales of $19.5 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 28.66 percent. Revenue would be up 6.75 percent from the year-ago period. Lowe's Companies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 1.25 0.32 1.02 1.62
EPS Actual 1.19 0.74 1.05 1.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.4 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Lowe's Companies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lowe's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.lowes.com/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (LOW)

The Week Ahead: Alibaba, More Retail Earnings Take Center Stage
Upcoming Earnings: Target To Report Q2 Results Wednesday Morning
Wyoming Vacation: Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium In Focus As New Week Begins
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
Earnings Preview: Retail Giant Walmart To Report Q2 Results On Thursday
Earnings Preview: Macy's Turnaround Seems To Be Progressing As Stock Rallies In 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on LOW
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

2 Bullish And 2 Bearish Stocks To Watch This Week