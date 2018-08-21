Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Analog Devices's EPS to be near $1.46 on sales of $1.51 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Analog Devices posted a profit of $1.26 on sales of $1.46 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 15.87 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.57 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.29 1.36 1.15 EPS Actual 1.45 1.42 1.45 1.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.58 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Analog Devices stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.