Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) will be releasing its next round of earnings Tuesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Pure Storage's loss per share to be near 6 cents on sales of $301.3 million.

In the same quarter last year, Pure Storage posted an EPS loss of 11 cents on sales of $224.46 million. Sales would be have grown 34.23 percent from the same quarter last year. Pure Storage's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.12 0.07 -0.03 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.07 0.13 -0.01 -0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Pure Storage stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Pure Storage's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.purestorage.com/investor-home/default.aspx