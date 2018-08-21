Don't be caught off-guard: Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Keysight Technologies earnings will be near 79 cents per share on sales of $962.73 million, according to analysts.

Keysight Technologies earnings in the same period a year ago was 61 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $863 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 29.51 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 11.56 percent from the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.39 0.64 0.59 EPS Actual 0.83 0.51 0.71 0.61

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.02 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Keysight Technologies stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Keysight Technologies is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investor.keysight.com/investors-relations/overview/default.aspx