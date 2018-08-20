On Tuesday, Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Toll Brothers will report earnings of $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Toll Brothers announced EPS of 70 cents on revenue of $1.50 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 47.14 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 20.43 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.61 1.19 0.69 EPS Actual 0.72 0.83 1.17 0.7

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Toll Brothers have declined 13.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Toll Brothers stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Toll Brothers is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.tollbrothers.com/