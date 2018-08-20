On Tuesday, J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see J.Jill reporting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $178.75 million.

In the same quarter last year, J.Jill posted a profit of 29 cents on sales of $181.3 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 20.69 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 1.45 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.08 0.09 0.29 EPS Actual 0.29 0.13 0.13 0.29

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with J.Jill. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. J.Jill's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.jjill.com/Investors-Relations/News-Events/News/default.aspx