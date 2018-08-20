Don't be caught off-guard: Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) releases its next round of earnings this Monday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Monday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Nordson earnings will be near $1.60 per share on sales of $590.73 million, according to analysts.

Nordson EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.78. Sales were $589.4 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be down 10.11 percent. Revenue would be up 0.22 percent from the year-ago period. Nordson's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.43 1.34 1.33 1.67 EPS Actual 1.56 1.35 1.38 1.78

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.5 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Nordson. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.