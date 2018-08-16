On Friday, Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Deere & Co reporting earnings of $2.75 per share on sales of $9.21 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Deere & Co reported earnings per share of $1.97 on revenue of $6.83 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 39.59 percent. Revenue would be up 34.79 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 3.29 1.19 1.45 1.95 EPS Actual 3.14 1.31 1.57 1.97

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.55 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Deere & Co stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Deere & Co is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investor.deere.com/home/