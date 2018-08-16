Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE: ZOES) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Zoe's Kitchen's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Zoe's Kitchen's per-share loss will be near 4 cents on sales of $82.87 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Zoe's Kitchen reported breakeven earnings per share on revenue of $74.3 million. Revenue would be up 11.53 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0 -0.12 0 0.02 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.12 0.01 0

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Zoe's Kitchen have declined 18.54 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Zoe's Kitchen stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Zoe's Kitchen's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.zoeskitchen.com/