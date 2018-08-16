Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.17 and sales around $4.43 billion.

Applied Materials EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 86 cents. Revenue was $3.74 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 36.05 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 18.32 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.14 0.98 0.91 0.84 EPS Actual 1.22 1.06 0.93 0.86

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.52 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Applied Materials stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Applied Materials's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.appliedmaterials.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=112059&p=irol-EventDetails&EventId=5274492