58.com (NYSE: WUBA) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at 58.com's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

58.com earnings will be near 68 cents per share on sales of $474.67 million, according to analysts.

58.com EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 66 cents. Revenue was $382.81 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 3.03 percent. Revenue would be have grown 24.00 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.29 0.28 0.2 EPS Actual 0.33 0.56 0.49 0.66

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.76 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on 58.com stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. 58.com's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://58.investorroom.com/index.php?s=19